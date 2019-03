A Mamelodi taxi boss, who has allegedly been terrorising the community by extorting and intimidating spaza shops and taxi drivers, is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The taxi boss, who cannot be named until he appears in court, was arrested on Tuesday evening after he handed himself over to police.

According to national police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, a warrant for his arrest was obtained on Monday at the Mamelodi East police station for charges relating to extortion, intimidation and assault.

Two of the taxi boss's alleged closest associates and four other men linked to him were arrested by in a sting operation on Friday and Saturday. The two alleged associates, who have been charged with extortion and intimidation, have already appeared in court.

The four other men have been charged with the possession of illegal firearms and the contravention of the Private Security Industry Regulation Act. They appeared in court on Monday.

Coincidentally, News24 interviewed one of the men arrested on Friday morning who denied the allegations. He said at the time that not a single docket had been opened against the taxi boss at the Mamelodi West and East police stations.

"I spoke to the head of detectives at the Mamelodi East police station. I wanted to know whether there was any pending case of docket that Mr [taxi boss] needed to answer to and the reply was no," he said.

The suspect inferred that the allegations were fuelled by disagreements with rival taxi owners in Mamelodi, aimed at discrediting the taxi boss in question.