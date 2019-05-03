 

Mampintsha assault case still on court roll - NPA comments after stars release music video

2019-05-03 20:25

Kamva Somdyala

Babes Wodumo and Tipcee at Durban Magistrates' Court (PHOTO: Zama Chutsela)

The NPA in KZN says there is no change to musician Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo's assault case, despite the release of a new music video in which he and Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane - whom he allegedly assaulted - reference the infamous viral incident.

The music video of the song Khona Iyngane Lay'Ndlini, which made waves on Friday, features Mampintsha, Babes Wodumo and producer DJ Tira. It has raised questions about Babes' alleged assault, which was captured on a live Instagram video earlier in March.

Loosely translated, the phrase Khona Iyngane Lay’Ndlini means: "There are children in the house" – a phrase Mampintsha used when he assaulted Babes, Channel24 reported on Friday.

WATCH: Babes Wodumo stars in music video with Mampintsha which makes reference to viral 'abuse' clip

But NPA spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Kara, said Mampintsha's assault case was still going ahead.

"There's not much to say. Investigations are ongoing and the matter is back in court on May 15."

The Durban-based kwaito star last appeared in court on March 5. He was released on R2 000 bail. At the time, he claimed that he was defending himself and that it was in fact Simelane who attacked him.

Channel24 reported on Friday that they had tried to get hold of Babes' spokesperson – her sister – Nonduh Simelane and she simply said: "No, no , no, no News24." 

Twitter users have reacted with shock and confusion and some went as far as "cancelling" Babes - a term used when a person wants nothing to do with something or someone.

