Mampintsha says 'I'm sorry' to Babes Wodumo and her family, but will he plead guilty?

Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo is once again expressing remorse publicly as he faces criminal charges and public backlash for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane.

But the question now is whether the assault-accused musician will plead guilty in court after issuing a public apology related to the same incident.

In a statement released on his Instagram account, Mampintsha is not saying directly if he had indeed assaulted his now estranged girlfriend and fellow West Ink stablemate Simelane but he wrote: "It will never happen again, I promise."

He even undertook to attend "counselling sessions to find the root cause and deal with it thoroughly".

The Durban-based kwaito star was released on R2 000 bail on March 5 and will be back in court on May 15.

On the day of his first court appearance Maphumulo claimed he was only defending himself and that it was in fact Simelane who was attacking him. His lawyer indicated would open a counter case of assault.

He was arrested for assault after a video showing what appeared to be him slapping Babes Wodumo went viral on social media and grabbed the attention of many, and drawing criticism from politicians, activists and the public.

Mampintsha is now apologising to Babes Wodumo, her family, fellow musicians and the whole nation for the incident.

"South Africa, I'm sorry. I know many of you don't want to hear it (but) from the bottom of my heart I would like to send my deepest and humblest apologies," he wrote.

The artist further expressed disappointment in himself, saying he did not know how the incident happened and seemed to somehow blame emotions for his actions.

"I have been in a shell from the time of the incident till today because I am beyond shameful and disappointed in myself for allowing my emotions to get the better of me," he said in the statement.

Mampintsha said he has learnt through hip hop artist Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye's case.

The latter served prison time after the March 2010 incident in which while he was racing with a friend, ploughed their Mini Coopers into a group of school children killing four of them while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Mampintsha said he learnt from this incident not to drink and drive but "unfortunately nobody warned us or educated us about emotions, relationships and how to deal with strong emotional disappointments-and that's why we're here today".

He added: "…as men we need to overpower our emotions because lokho kungasifika ezinkingeni (that could land us in trouble)".

While apologising to Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha said he would "not discuss what led me to that situation because I do not want to paint a negative image about anyone involved…no, I won't stoop that low but one day you all will make up the real facts about the situation".

Mampintsha's attorney, Pat Magwaza, has confirmed the statement was indeed from him, DispatchLive reported on Saturday.

