Man, 19, sentenced to 15 years for killing his girlfriend

Naledi Lethoba, 21, whose mutilated body was found in Welkom two weeks ago. (Twitter)

Obed Leshoro has been sentenced to 15 years for killing his girlfriend Naledi Lethoba, the NPA says.

After accusing Naledi of infidelity, an angry Obed stabbed her to death.

Her body was hidden and set alight in bushes close to a petrol station.

A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing his girlfriend, before hiding and then burning her body in Welkom in the Free State.

On Wednesday, Obed Leshoro from Naudeville in Welkom admitted that on the day he murdered 21-year-old Naledi Lethoba in 2019, he had confronted her about cheating on him.

READ: 'Justice for Naledi': murder accused abandons bail

When Lethoba confessed, Leshoro became angry and left, according to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Later that day, he took his father's bakkie and called his girlfriend, telling her he was coming to see her, his plea agreement read.

He picked her up from her home and drove to a field in Dagbreek.

Argument

"He stopped the car in a quiet neighbourhood. An argument ensued between the accused and the deceased", the statement read.

Leshoro then took a knife and stabbed her in the chest. She grabbed the knife but he managed to get it back, stabbing her repeatedly.

He put the body of the deceased in the back of the bakkie and drove to a petrol station to purchase fuel.

He then hid the body in nearby bushes and set it alight.

"About 10 day after the incident, he confessed to his father and he took him to the police station where he was arrested", NPA regional spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said.