Cape Town - A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

The son is alleged to have stabbed his 60-year-old father on Friday night at their home in Maqwathini, said Kei Bridge Police near Butterworth.

The 60-year-old father died instantly, Captain Jackson Manatha said, adding that the motive behind the murder is still unclear.

The suspect will appear in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on a murder charge.