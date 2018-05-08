Man, 23, pushed from 7th floor flat after 'online advert' sale goes wrong

A 23-year-old man was allegedly pushed to his death from a seventh floor flat in an apartment complex adjacent to the Tambotie block in Sunnyside, Pretoria on Monday.

The victim was certified dead at the scene, police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Man hijacked after meeting up with 'internet friend'

"It is believed that the deceased and a friend who had accompanied him, were lured to that flat through an online advert that had indicated that a luxury camera was for sale," he said.

"Reports suggest that upon arrival inside the flat, they were attacked by a group of men who allegedly robbed them of cash and cellphones. While the friend managed to escape, the victim was pushed through the window and he fell to the ground."

'Internet crimes'

Police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators and a case of murder and robbery is being investigated.

"Sunnyside police are searching for a man known as 'Ekene'. It is believed that he might be able to assist them with the investigations," Mavimbela said.

ALSO READ: Gauteng man stripped and robbed by internet 'friend'

Last month, a 28-year-old man was lured to the same block of flats by an internet "friend" and was stripped naked after he was robbed of his belongings, he added.

"We cannot say that these incidents are linked, but all of these internet crimes have occurred in the same area," Mavimbela told News24.