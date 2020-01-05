 

Man, 30, arrested in connection with Zinhle Muthwa's murder

2020-01-05 15:05
Zinhle Muthwa. (Supplied)

Zinhle Muthwa. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Zinhle Muthwa, whose bruised body was found on the side of a KZN road on New Year's morning.

Muthwa's body was recovered at 09:55 on Wednesday at Ndaya Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, News24 previously reported. The 29-year-old had head injuries and multiple bruises.

Her parents positively identified her body on Thursday.

"On January 4, 2020, Umbumbulu detectives led by the station commander followed up information regarding the suspect involved in the murder," said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala on Sunday.  

"A 30-year-old suspect was traced and arrested in the Umbumbulu area after an intensive investigation. A firearm suspected to be used in the commission of an offence was also confiscated by police."

READ MORE: Missing KwaZulu-Natal woman Zinhle Muthwa's body found

The man would appear in the Umbumbulu Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Muthwa's initial disappearance sparked an outcry on social media, continuing ongoing fears of gender-based violence into the new year, which had reached boiling point during the #AmINext movement in mid-2019.

Media reports said she had initially gone missing after someone in a white car picked her up in New Germany.

Philisiwe Mnisi, Muthwa's friend and co-worker, initially shared her fears on social media that her friend had gone missing. Muthwa had earlier left a voice note saying she was going to a shop, and would usually update her friend on her whereabouts, TimesLive reported.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrest of the suspect and praised the investigative team.

- Compiled by Paul Herman

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Countdown to 2019 Matric results: Sign up to be notified the moment your results become available

2019-12-31 05:29

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | ICYMI: Cape Town Street Parade in 60 seconds
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hout Bay 15:17 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Kalk Bay 13:35 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Saturday's results 2020-01-04 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 