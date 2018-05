Police have launched a manhunt for armed men who fatally shot a 51-year-old man before they robbed him of his firearm at Timane village in Dutywa in Eastern Cape, police said on Tuesday.

Captain Jackson Manatha said Dutywa police were investigating murder and robbery cases following the fatal shooting late on Monday.

"The deceased was shot on his upper body. The suspects then fled the scene with the firearm of the deceased. No one has been arrested as yet," he said.