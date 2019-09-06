 

Man, 62, killed in hail of bullets at KZN petrol station

2019-09-06 21:18

Kamva Somdyala

Police are on the hunt for a suspect who shot and killed a 62-year-old man at a BP petrol station in KwaMashu on Friday afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the attack took place just after 12:00.

The victim was believed to have been seated in his white Audi when he was approached by the suspect who fired six shots into the driver’s side window, killing him.

The victim was parked at the garage, apparently waiting for someone, according to Mbele.

"The suspect then walked towards a silver VW Polo which was parked at the entrance of the garage and drove off.

"The suspect is unknown at this stage."

Mbele said the victim had no identification on him, but upon further investigation, he had been identified as Pravesh Maharaj.

His next of kin had been informed of his death, Mbele said.

