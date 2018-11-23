Man, 85, accused of illegally selling farm land could face more charges

An 85-year-old man, accused of being involved in the illegal sale of farm land in Inanda, north of Durban, could be in deeper trouble because the State is considering adding more charges.

Khekhe Edward Ngcobo appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Friday.

He was released on a warning on condition that he did not interfere with the farm owners or their land, said Brigadier Jay Naicker.

He faced charges of fraud and malicious damage to property.

However, Naicker said: "More charges may likely be added following his court appearance".

His case was postponed to January 22, 2019.

Naicker said the provincial task team arrested Ngcobo on Thursday after the police's investigation into the illegal sale of farm land. His associates were also implicated, but they fled when they received news of his arrest, Naicker said.

"They are linked to 19 cases, including theft, trespassing, malicious damage to property, intimidation and fraud," he said.

Naicker said the investigations stemmed from cases registered by the owners of farms in the area during 2017 and 2018.

"The cases were handed over to the provincial task team after it was brought to the attention of the acting provincial commissioner that there was no progress with regards to the investigations into these cases. Following a protracted investigation, which included the involvement of the office of the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in KZN, a controlled operation was conducted and the suspect sold private land to police agents for R20 000," Naicker said.Police are searching for two more suspects, Naicker said.

He appealed to people who bought the land illegally to come forward as soon as possible and to co-operate with investigating officers.

"Those who have information that is pertinent in this investigation are requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Mlungwana, on 082 6627 764," he said.