A 28-year-old man appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday – a day after the decapitated body of an 11-year-old schoolboy was found in a forest in Northdale.

The accused was charged with kidnapping and murder, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

The man handed himself over to police on Wednesday and led them to the area behind Bluebell Drive.

Eleven-year-old Andile Fihla was reported missing at Mountain Rise police station after he disappeared on November 9 while on his way to school.

According to Colonel Thembeka Mbele, he and his sister were on their way to Msilinga Primary School in Copesville. While walking, a man known to them as well as the man's friend who lives in the area, stopped to talk to him.

"They instructed his sister to continue walking to school and that Andile will follow soon. A member of the community noticed what was going on and informed Andile's mother," said Mbele.

Fihla's mother contacted the school only to find out that he did not arrive at school, according to Mbele.

The matter was reported to police for investigation and they searched for Fihla on the day but he was nowhere to be found.

Mbele said Fihla's head was draped in clothing before it was buried under a rock.

"The police further proceeded to another area behind Natal Bushes where the decomposed body of the boy was found," said Mbele.

The man's next court appearance is scheduled for November 30, when he is expected to apply for bail.