 

Man accused of killing and chopping up Cape Town woman in court on Monday

2019-08-23 13:52

Kamva Somdyala

Lynette Volschenk. (Image via Facebook)

The 24-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Lynette Volschenk will appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Western Cape police have said.

Police discovered Volschenk's mutilated body in black bags on Thursday morning in her Bellville apartment building.

"Police found black bags containing [the] body of the deceased cut in pieces," Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

READ: Cape Town woman's body found chopped up at apartment building

Rwexana said once charged, the suspect would appear in court.

The investigation into the circumstances leading to Volschenk’s death were still under investigation. 

The apartment block was quiet on Friday morning when News24 visited.

Lynette Volschenk

The apartment block where the body of 32-year-old Lynette Volschenk was found by police on Thursday. (Kamva Somdyala, News24).

Police were back on Friday morning, combing the scene, according to a security guard at the apartment building.

Netwerk24 previously reported that neighbours had heard noises coming from Volschenk’s apartment on Wednesday night. 

Concerned colleagues investigated the following morning and apparently caught a man with blue gloves inside the apartment, the publication reported.

People have taken to Facebook to send condolences to Volschenk’s family in the comments section of her last post which was uploaded on Wednesday. 

cape town  |  courts  |  crime
