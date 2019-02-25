Man accused of killing elderly Cape Town couple frustrated by bail delay

Rugaya and Riedwaan Addinall with an unknown woman. (Supplied to Netwerk24 by Western Cape Gangwatch.)

One of the men accused of fatally strangling Rugaya and Riedwaan Addinall, both 82, and feeding them rat poison, wants to be released on bail so he can attend to domestic matters.

Gcinile Litha Oscar Ngcobela, 29, was visibly irritated and frustrated when he heard on Monday that he would have to remain in custody for at least two more weeks before he could apply for bail.

He and co-accused Lwazi Ntsibantsiba, 20, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday morning, where it emerged that no lawyer had yet accepted a mandate to represent Ntsibantsiba.

They face two charges of murder, as well as counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and attempted theft.

They allegedly strangled the couple last month and fed them rat poison.

The elderly man and woman were found murdered in their Sandown Drive home. The men were arrested four days later.

They allegedly tried making off with the couple's vehicle, a microwave and a television, but couldn't get the car started because it apparently did not have a battery.

Ngcobela's fingerprints were allegedly found on the vehicle and microwave.

The men were allegedly found in possession of items that included a remote control and car keys. Rat poison was also allegedly found in their possession.

While they both face the same charges, the court heard earlier this month that a separate attorney would be appointed for Ntsibantsiba because the defence had identified a potential conflict of interest.

Ngcobela's lawyer, Kyle Jason, said on Monday that an attorney had not yet accepted the mandate.

Ngcobela, donning a Mamelodi Sundowns top he always wears in court, shook his head, grunted and had words with Jason.

The matter had to stand down for 10 minutes and the men were led back down to the cells. When they returned, Jason said the issue had been "resolved".

The investigating officer was not present in court for the matter.

Ngcobela previously shared that he wanted to be released because he had not paid rent or maintenance for his 11-year-old child in the Transkei. He added that his home was not locked and his family did not know he was in custody.

Their case was postponed until March 15.

Magistrate Imran Rohde told the men: "Both of you will remain in custody until then, without bail."