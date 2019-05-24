Man accused of killing farm-attack activist employer, Annette Kennealy, denied bail

An employee accused of killing his employer, farm attack activist Annette Kennealy, made his first appearance in the Louis Trichardt Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Kenny Ramantswana, 40, from Maluma village, faces charges of murder and house robbery, said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

He was denied bail and the case was postponed to July 1 for further investigation.

Kennealy, 51, was recently found murdered on her farm near Makhado in Limpopo.

"The family members tried to call her without success until one of them went to investigate. On arrival, he found the deceased inside the house lying in a pool of blood, [and she had] multiple stab wounds," said Ngoepe.

According to Maroela Media, there were several wounds to her head. A hammer and iron pipe were found next to her body.

Kennealy was outspoken about farm murders. Her last few Facebook posts highlighted the issue. On May 19, she posted a link claiming that 10 farm attacks, including one murder, had been reported in four days.

Maroela Media quoted agricultural union TLU SA's Henk van de Graaf as saying that Kennealy was committed to highlighting the scourge of farm attacks and murders.

"If someone like Kennealy, who was known as an activist, becomes a victim herself, one should beg the question whether this was more than just a 'regular' farm attack," Van de Graaf said in a statement.

Netwerk24 quoted Kim Harris, Kennealy's sister, who said that [her murder] felt unreal.

"I still can't believe it," she reportedly said. She told the online publication that the police would not allow the family near the crime scene. "All I know is that it was a brutal murder," she reportedly said.

Police say their investigations continue.