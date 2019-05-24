 

Man accused of killing farm-attack activist employer, Annette Kennealy, denied bail

2019-05-24 16:41

Jenna Etheridge

Annette Kennealy.

Annette Kennealy. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An employee accused of killing his employer, farm attack activist Annette Kennealy, made his first appearance in the Louis Trichardt Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Kenny Ramantswana, 40, from Maluma village, faces charges of murder and house robbery, said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

He was denied bail and the case was postponed to July 1 for further investigation.

Kennealy, 51, was recently found murdered on her farm near Makhado in Limpopo.

"The family members tried to call her without success until one of them went to investigate. On arrival, he found the deceased inside the house lying in a pool of blood, [and she had] multiple stab wounds," said Ngoepe.

According to Maroela Media, there were several wounds to her head. A hammer and iron pipe were found next to her body.

Kennealy was outspoken about farm murders. Her last few Facebook posts highlighted the issue. On May 19, she posted a link claiming that 10 farm attacks, including one murder, had been reported in four days.

Maroela Media quoted agricultural union TLU SA's Henk van de Graaf as saying that Kennealy was committed to highlighting the scourge of farm attacks and murders.

"If someone like Kennealy, who was known as an activist, becomes a victim herself, one should beg the question whether this was more than just a 'regular' farm attack," Van de Graaf said in a statement.

Netwerk24 quoted Kim Harris, Kennealy's sister, who said that [her murder] felt unreal.

"I still can't believe it," she reportedly said. She told the online publication that the police would not allow the family near the crime scene. "All I know is that it was a brutal murder," she reportedly said.

Police say their investigations continue.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma to supporters outside court: 'I have to sell hats, socks to pay legal bills'

28 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-22 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 