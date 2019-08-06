Man accused of killing lover, burying her under bed, wanted to conduct own defence

A man accused of killing his 41-year-old lover appeared briefly in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, claiming he was innocent. He also told the court he wanted to conduct his own defence.

It took some effort from Magistrate David Mhango to convince Samuel Thokozani Sibeko, 28, to seek legal assistance.

"I prefer to represent myself and conduct my own defence. I don't need a lawyer because I don't know what I did," Sibeko said.

Mhango warned Sibeko that he was facing serious charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice, and that it would be in his best interests to have a lawyer represent him.

"I am going to think about it. I insist on conducting my own defence. I am sure I will defend myself," reiterated Sibeko.

Sibeko said he had a previous conviction of assault to cause grievous bodily harm, and claimed he had been sentenced to six months.

"Are you sure you will represent yourself? Remember, you have a right to bring a bail application and you will need a lawyer to represent you. Do you know how to bring a bail application?" asked Mhango.

Sibeko then changed his mind and asked for the court to assist him in securing services of a Legal Aid lawyer.

