Man accused of killing Matwetwe actor gives police the runaround, court hears

The man accused of killing Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana refused to cooperate with the police when they visited him in prison as part of their information gathering, the Pretoria Magistrate's Court heard on Friday.

Prosecutor Kagisho Rancho told the court police were unable to access the accused, Julius Lucas, 35, in prison.

His refusal to cooperate with police led the court to delay his appearance until 14:00, as officials used the opportunity to hold an identity parade.

"I am very sorry for the delay. The investigating officer had to take the accused for an identity parade because he would not avail himself in prison. Whenever his name was called out in prison, he would not answer, forcing the investigating officer to wait for his court appearance today to take him for an identity parade," said Rancho.

Rancho said the police investigation was nearly complete. Only the post-mortem report and the accused's cellphone records were still outstanding.

He added that as soon as investigations were done, the matter would be referred to the high court.

Lucas is expected to appear again in court on July 11.

Khwinana 25, played the lead role of Lefa in the local movie Matwetwe, directed by comedian Kagiso Lediga and co-produced by DJ Black Coffee.

According to a police statement it is alleged that Khwinana and a friend were on the corner of Pretorius and Steve Biko Streets in Pretoria when he was accosted by Lucas who demanded his cellphone.