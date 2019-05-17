 

Man accused of killing Matwetwe actor gives police the runaround, court hears

2019-05-17 17:18

Ntwaagae Seleka

Sibusiso Khwinana (Instagram)

Sibusiso Khwinana (Instagram)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The man accused of killing Matwetwe actor Sibusiso Khwinana refused to cooperate with the police when they visited him in prison as part of their information gathering, the Pretoria Magistrate's Court heard on Friday.

Prosecutor Kagisho Rancho told the court police were unable to access the accused, Julius Lucas, 35, in prison.

His refusal to cooperate with police led the court to delay his appearance until 14:00, as officials used the opportunity to hold an identity parade.

"I am very sorry for the delay. The investigating officer had to take the accused for an identity parade because he would not avail himself in prison. Whenever his name was called out in prison, he would not answer, forcing the investigating officer to wait for his court appearance today to take him for an identity parade," said Rancho.

Rancho said the police investigation was nearly complete. Only the post-mortem report and the accused's cellphone records were still outstanding. 

He added that as soon as investigations were done, the matter would be referred to the high court.

Lucas is expected to appear again in court on July 11.

READ: Court rules Sibusiso Khwinana murder suspect may not be identified yet

Khwinana 25, played the lead role of Lefa in the local movie Matwetwe, directed by comedian Kagiso Lediga and co-produced by DJ Black Coffee. 

According to a police statement it is alleged that Khwinana and a friend were on the corner of Pretorius and Steve Biko Streets in Pretoria when he was accosted by Lucas who demanded his cellphone.

They had just attended a screening of the movie at a cinema in Sterland Mall when the incident took place.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said it is alleged Lucas stabbed Khwinana during a tussle over the actor's cellphone.

"The deceased was allegedly stabbed with a sharp object on the upper body. He was certified dead on the scene," Masondo said.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

AfriForum ready to prosecute Thandi Modise for animal crueltly

2019-05-17 17:16

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-16 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 