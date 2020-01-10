 

Man accused of killing Michaela Williams, 12, 'lived two doors away'

2020-01-10 12:17

Jenna Etheridge

Michaela Williams. File Photo.

Michaela Williams. File Photo. (Pink Ladies)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The man who pointed out the body of missing 12-year-old Michaela Williams lived nearby and had served time in jail for rape, according to someone involved in the search.

"She lived two doors away from him. The killing appears to be premeditated because the timing and everything was too coincidental," the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit's director Candice van der Rheede told News24 on Friday.

"He was convicted of rape and sentenced to 20 years but came out about a year ago."

Williams was last seen at her Crane Street residence in New Horizon, Grassy Park, on Tuesday and was reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

She was seen in the company of a man who lived in the same street.

Van der Rheede said that when Williams' mother got out of the bath, she looked for her daughter and couldn't find her.

Her mother Beatrice Adams told the Cape Argus that she had hoped her girl would be found alive and was heartbroken when her body was discovered at a dump.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said various people searched for her and a 48-year-old man was interviewed after vital information was received.

"The interview led to him pointing out where the body was in Schaapkraal, Philippi."

A post mortem was conducted on Thursday but the results have not yet been released.

The man was supposed to appear on a murder charge in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday but would now make his first appearance on Monday.

Further charges could be added.

"I am sick to death of all these killings," said Van der Rheede, who had also searched for slain Courtney Pieters, 3, and Chanelle McCrawl, 10, before setting eyes on their bodies.

"It's heartbreaking. The community in Pelican Park are very close knit. They are very, very angry. We need the death penalty."

Read more on:    michaela williams  |  cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Is he tired or avoiding load shedding questions? Ramaphosa withdraws from ANC events

2020-01-10 11:43

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
Matric Results

Search for your matric results

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH | Businessman narrowly escapes hijacking through second gate
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 13:27 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Simon's Town 13:26 PM
Road name: Red Hill Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three winners on Thursday 2020-01-09 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 