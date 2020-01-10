Man accused of killing Michaela Williams, 12, 'lived two doors away'

The man who pointed out the body of missing 12-year-old Michaela Williams lived nearby and had served time in jail for rape, according to someone involved in the search.

"She lived two doors away from him. The killing appears to be premeditated because the timing and everything was too coincidental," the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit's director Candice van der Rheede told News24 on Friday.

"He was convicted of rape and sentenced to 20 years but came out about a year ago."

Williams was last seen at her Crane Street residence in New Horizon, Grassy Park, on Tuesday and was reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

She was seen in the company of a man who lived in the same street.

Van der Rheede said that when Williams' mother got out of the bath, she looked for her daughter and couldn't find her.

Her mother Beatrice Adams told the Cape Argus that she had hoped her girl would be found alive and was heartbroken when her body was discovered at a dump.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said various people searched for her and a 48-year-old man was interviewed after vital information was received.

"The interview led to him pointing out where the body was in Schaapkraal, Philippi."

A post mortem was conducted on Thursday but the results have not yet been released.

The man was supposed to appear on a murder charge in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday but would now make his first appearance on Monday.

Further charges could be added.

"I am sick to death of all these killings," said Van der Rheede, who had also searched for slain Courtney Pieters, 3, and Chanelle McCrawl, 10, before setting eyes on their bodies.

"It's heartbreaking. The community in Pelican Park are very close knit. They are very, very angry. We need the death penalty."