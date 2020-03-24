 

Man accused of killing pregnant ex-wife gets R1 000 bail

2020-03-24

Chantall Presence

A 43-year-old man accused of murdering his pregnant ex-wife was granted R1 000 bail in the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case against Mandla Benson Luthuli was remanded until May 5 for police to conduct further investigation.

Luthuli was arrested shortly after his 40-year-old ex-wife, who was seven months pregnant at the time, was attacked. The woman and her unborn child both died as a result of the stabbing.

Officers arrested Luthuli near the scene of the crime and had to whisk him away when angry women in the community tried to harm him while in custody.

