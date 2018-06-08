 

Man accused of killing pregnant Nicola Pienaar to decide his next step

2018-06-08 12:08

Tammy Petersen

Nicola Pienaar (Supplied)

Nicola Pienaar (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend is expected to enter a plea later this month after negotiations between the State and the defence, the Western Cape High Court heard on Friday.

Jacobus Oosthuizen appeared for his pre-trial conference before Judge Mushtak Parker, who postponed the matter to June 20.

Plea and sentencing discussions are underway.

ALSO READ: No bail for murder suspect who allegedly cut foetus out of woman

Oosthuizen, 32, is accused of the murder of Nicola Pienaar in January last year.

He faces 11 charges, including murder, motor vehicle theft, theft of a petrol card and fraud.

Pienaar was reported missing by her mother Marlaine Pienaar-Vice in January last year.

ALSO READ: 'It's a relief to find some answers' - Paarl mom after daughter's body found

Oosthuizen was arrested in Port Elizabeth that same month after he was found driving Pienaar's car, which was packed with clothes and other items.

He allegedly took officers to his home in Paarl where Pienaar's body was found buried under rubble.

Read more on:    jacobus oosthuizen  |  nicola pienaar  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN ANC conference: There could be surprises – sources

2018-06-08 11:01

Inside News24

 
/News
POLOTIKI: Lindiwe Mazibuko on a new mission to find younger ethical politicians
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 12:10 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Paarl 11:43 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, June 6 2018-06-06 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 