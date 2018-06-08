Man accused of killing pregnant Nicola Pienaar to decide his next step

What To Read Next

A man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend is expected to enter a plea later this month after negotiations between the State and the defence, the Western Cape High Court heard on Friday.

Jacobus Oosthuizen appeared for his pre-trial conference before Judge Mushtak Parker, who postponed the matter to June 20.

Plea and sentencing discussions are underway.

ALSO READ: No bail for murder suspect who allegedly cut foetus out of woman

Oosthuizen, 32, is accused of the murder of Nicola Pienaar in January last year.

He faces 11 charges, including murder, motor vehicle theft, theft of a petrol card and fraud.

Pienaar was reported missing by her mother Marlaine Pienaar-Vice in January last year.

ALSO READ: 'It's a relief to find some answers' - Paarl mom after daughter's body found

Oosthuizen was arrested in Port Elizabeth that same month after he was found driving Pienaar's car, which was packed with clothes and other items.

He allegedly took officers to his home in Paarl where Pienaar's body was found buried under rubble.