 

Man accused of killing toddler, raping pupil faces double murder charge after second victim dies

2019-10-17 19:26

Ntwaagae Seleka

A Limpopo man has been charged with the murder of two children.

A Limpopo man has been charged with the murder of two children. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Limpopo man, who was arrested for allegedly murdering and raping a two-year-old boy as well as raping a Grade R pupil, was charged with a second murder on Thursday after his seven-year-old victim died of her injuries in hospital this week.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Charles Motswathupa allegedly kidnapped, raped and killed two-year-old Samson Sithole on December 6, 2018.

His body was found hidden in bushes the next day near Koteng village in Marble Hall, a day after he was reported missing.

Motswathupa was then identified as the suspect behind the toddler's death.

"After realising that he had been identified as the alleged perpetrator and that the police were looking for him, Motswathupa disappeared," said Mojapelo. 

He was arrested on October 3 this year after he was discharged from hospital for injuries he had sustained after a mob attacked him.

READ MORE: Man wanted for allegedly raping child, murdering another finally gets day in court

Mojapelo said Motswathupa was assaulted by residents after he allegedly kidnapped, raped and attempted to kill seven-year-old Boitumelo Matsekoleng.

The Grade R Baithudi Mohlahledi Primary School pupil sustained serious injuries after being raped in Serageng village, Nebo. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday after spending two weeks in ICU.

Mojapelo said the 34-year-old initially faced a charge of murder, attempted murder, two of kidnapping and two of rape. The attempted murder charge was changed to murder on Thursday in court following Boitumelo's death.

"At this stage, the suspect is linked to cases of murder, attempted murder, kidnappings and rapes. He could be linked to more cases as his profiling is still underway. The police investigations are continuing," he added.

Motswathupa has abandoned his bail application and is expected back in the Nebo Magistrate's Court on December 3.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  murder  |  rape
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Woman facing culpable homicide charges after allegedly knocking down Joburg metro cop

2019-10-17 18:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Former Free State MEC continues Estina-related testimony at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:09 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:09 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One player strikes it lucky 2019-10-16 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 