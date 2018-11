What To Read Next

A 24-year-old man accused of murdering Irish charity worker John Curran made his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Mitspa Onyoka was arrested in Voortrekker Road and charged with murder on Friday night, after detectives followed up on several leads.

His bail application was postponed to December 3 for further information.

Curran, 60, was murdered at a high-security complex in Buitengracht Street, Cape Town, over two weeks ago.

The charity worker was found in a pool of blood and had open wounds on his head and face, police said at the time.

He had recently finished his tenure as a director of education for Mellon Educate in South Africa.

The charity said in a statement that Curran had been killed during a robbery.