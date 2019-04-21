 

Man accused of raping woman and her grandchild on Good Friday

2019-04-21 20:43

Jenni Evans

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Eastern Cape police commended the Willowvale community for bringing in a man on Sunday who is accused of raping a child and her elderly grandmother. 

Spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the 36-year-old was formally arrested on Sunday when residents of Mahasana Village found him and handed him over for justice to take its course. 

The man is accused of kicking down the door of the home of the 69-year-old granny and her 10-year-old grandchild on Good Friday just before midnight.

The child was raped first, and the granny was raped afterwards.

READ: Cape Town pastor sentenced to 50 years for rape, murder spree

The granny was able to tell residents who it was and the residents went to look for him. They eventually found him and gave him to Willowvale police on Sunday.

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, April 23.

Manatha said that Butterworth Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu, praised the community of Mahasana Village, Willowvale, for their help. 

"He also thanked the community as they did not take law into their hands, but contacted police so that the law can take its course," said Manatha.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Eight coaches lost as Cape Town train fire contained

2019-04-21 19:57

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto winner scores R191 000! 53 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 