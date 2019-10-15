Man accused of stabbing Cape Town toddler remains in custody, for now

Liliane Mukidi with an image of her 18-month-old granddaughter who was stabbed in the head. (Jenni Evans, News24)

A Parklands man accused of stabbing a toddler in the head will remain in custody until he applies for bail later in October, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court ruled on Tuesday.

Sello Richard made a brief appearance in court and was sent straight back to prison without any further details of the case being presented.

He is accused of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged that he stabbed an 18-month-old baby in the head in a secure complex during a birthday party in the Cape Town suburb.

The child disappeared and was seen emerging from Richard's apartment.

On inspection, the child's family found that he had a gash on his head and that there was blood on the floor.

The child is recovering after receiving medical attention.

Last week, the child's family was upset that his court appearance had been brought forward by a day.

They protested, holding up pictures of the gash in the child's head and wondered if they were not being taken seriously because they were from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A furious Liliane Mukidi arrived at court on Friday clutching an enlarged picture of the little girl's bandaged head.

On Tuesday a large family contingent arrived again to find out whether Richard would be granted bail.

The State intends to oppose bail.

The case was postponed to October 29 for the bail application.