Man allegedly murdered at initiation graduation ceremony in Eastern Cape

A man has allegedly been murdered following a dispute at an initiation graduation just
outside Queenstown, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday.
"A misunderstanding about
seniority in the seating arrangement resulted [in] the murder of a 26-year-old
man," police captain Jackson Manatha said in a statement.
He said that the man clashed with
another, aged 23, about who was more senior, which determined where they could
sit during the traditional initiation graduation ceremony. The ceremony was
being held at a home in Mzamo Section in Ilinge Township on Tuesday afternoon.
"Both men left the house
which was full of people.
"It is alleged that the
23-year-old suspect drew his knife and fatally stabbed the 26-year-old man on
his upper body."
The alleged attacker was
subsequently arrested. He will appear before the Ezibeleni Magistrate's Court
on a murder charge on Thursday.
- Compiled by Mirah Langer