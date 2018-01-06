 

Man allegedly shoots ex-girlfriend, then turns gun on himself

2018-01-06 21:57

Mxolisi Mngadi

(iStock)

(iStock)

Polokwane – A man who allegedly fatally shot his ex-girlfriend in Ga-Legodi village in Seshego outside Polokwane is in a critical condition in hospital after he apparently shot himself when police were about to arrest him, police said on Saturday.

Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe' Ngoepe said the middle-aged man from Senwabarwana shot dead his 27-year-old ex-girlfriend on Friday.

"It is alleged that the man held his ex-girlfriend hostage at gunpoint and travelled with her from Mmakgodu village towards Ga-Legodi village and along the way, he shot and killed her," he said.

Ngoepe said after police were notified about the incident a joint search operation, which included the police's Airwing, begun.

He said before the suspect could be apprehended he shot himself.

"The suspect will appear before the Seshego Magistrate's Court on charges of kidnapping and murder as soon as he has recovered in hospital," he said.

The man is under police guard in hospital where he is in a critical condition, Ngoepe said.

The motive behind this incident is not clear at this stage but the police investigations will tell as they are still unfolding, he said.

He advised members of the community to utilise their local professional services in case of any conflict or differences rather than taking the lives of others.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime

News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
