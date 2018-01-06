Man allegedly shoots ex-girlfriend, then turns gun on himself

Polokwane – A man who allegedly fatally shot his ex-girlfriend in
Ga-Legodi village in Seshego outside Polokwane is in a critical condition in
hospital after he apparently shot himself when police were about to arrest him,
police said on Saturday.
Lieutenant
Colonel Moatshe' Ngoepe said the middle-aged man from Senwabarwana shot
dead his 27-year-old ex-girlfriend on Friday.
"It is alleged that the man
held his ex-girlfriend hostage at gunpoint
and travelled with her from Mmakgodu village towards Ga-Legodi village and
along the way, he shot and killed her," he said.
Ngoepe said after police were
notified about the incident a joint search operation, which included the
police's Airwing, begun.
He said before the suspect
could be apprehended he shot himself.
"The suspect will appear
before the Seshego Magistrate's Court on charges of kidnapping and murder as
soon as he has recovered in hospital,"
he said.
The man is under police guard
in hospital where he is in a critical condition, Ngoepe said.
The motive behind this incident
is not clear at this stage but the police investigations will tell as they are
still unfolding, he said.
He advised members of the
community to utilise their local professional services in case of any conflict
or differences rather than taking the lives of others.