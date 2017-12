Johannesburg - A young girl and a man were killed in a collision just outside Rustenburg in the North West on Monday morning, ER24 paramedics said.



"Shortly before 08:00, paramedics from ER24, fire services and other EMS [personnel] arrived on the scene where they found… two vehicles mangled together,” spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.



The girl, believed to be between 5 and 7 years old, and the man, were already dead when they were found in one of the cars. Their relationship to each other is unknown.



An additional five people were treated on the scene for injuries, which ranged from minor to moderate, before they were taken to hospital for further care.



Local authorities were on the scene and an investigation into the cause of the accident is under way.