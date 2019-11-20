Man appears in court after allegedly killing cop during house raid

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed a police detective during a raid at his home on November 14.

The suspect, Phumowakhe Ndwandwe, briefly appeared in the Richard's Bay Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for the murder of Detective Sergeant Sakhile Nsibande.

Nsibande was part of a raid on Ndwandwe's home, according to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

"The suspect's house was identified and tactically approached by the police. When the suspect noticed that he was cornered, he allegedly fired shots through the window and escaped. It was then discovered that Sergeant Nsibande was shot," he said.

Mhlongo added that the police officer was taken to hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

Found in possession of unlicensed firearm

The Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Unit is investigating the matter.

A day later, on November 15, Ndwandwe was arrested in Kwamsane, near Mtubatuba, by members of a joint operation.

He was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

"The firearm will be sent for ballistic tests to ascertain if it was used in the commission of any crime, including the shooting of Sergeant Nsibande," said Mhlongo.

Ndwandwe is in custody and the case has been postponed to November 26.



