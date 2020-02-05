 

Man appears in court for rape and murder of his mother

2020-02-05 15:36

Canny Maphanga

Magistrate's court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Magistrate's court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 36-year-old Northern Cape man appeared in the Modderriver Magistrate's Court on Wednesday charged with the rape and murder of his 51-year-old biological mother.

"It is alleged that the suspect and his mother were drinking wine together under a tree on the night of Sunday at Rietvale. It is alleged the suspect raped his mother and was caught in the act by a passerby who raised the alarm," police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said in a statement on Tuesday.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim's body.

"Post-mortem results conducted today revealed that the victim was strangled," Ramatseba added.

READ | Northern Cape man arrested for rape and murder of his mother

The man was later arrested and appeared in court on charges of rape and murder.

The matter has been postponed to February 12 for further investigations and a formal bail application.

The accused will remain in custody until then.


Read more on:    kimberley  |  murder  |  courts  |  crime  |  rape
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Escaped lion still on the prowl in northern KwaZulu-Natal

2020-02-05 15:34

Inside News24

 
/News
LISTEN | A pod of humpback whales spotted along Cape Town coastline sound just like elephants
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 17:07 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Mowbray 17:06 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
2 winners bag Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-02-04 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 