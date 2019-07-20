Man arrested a year after Piketberg woman's body found under bed

A fortuitous break in a year-long case resulted in a man finally being arrested for the murder of Sharon van Rooyen, a year after her body was found under a bed in Piketberg.

The body of Van Rooyen, 26, was found on a farm in Piketberg in June last year.

It is understood that relatives smelled a foul odour and discovered her decomposed body underneath a bed.

At the time, an inquest was opened as the cause of death had yet to be determined.

Weslander reported that she was last seen with her boyfriend on May 25.

A woman who had slept on the bed a day before the gruesome discovery had first thought it was a doll underneath it, according to Son.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect had fled Piketberg following the murder last year.

But on Tuesday July 9 this year, the 29-year-old suspect was arrested for a separate matter by Ficksburg police on a charge of common assault.

As Piketberg SAPS detectives had circulated his information as a wanted person, they were notified of the arrest, Van Wyk said.

The detectives travelled to the Free State and brought the suspect back to the Western Cape on Friday, where he faces a murder charge.

Rural and Farmworkers Development executive director Billy Claasen thanked the team of detectives for a job well done.

"They left no stone unturned to catch the suspect. This is really great work," he said.

"The family and friends of Sharon can now find peace."

