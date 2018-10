What To Read Next

A 34-year-old man is expected to appear in the Margate Magistrate's Court soon after being caught with human body parts.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the suspect was arrested on Sunday evening in Margate after police received information about a man selling human body parts.

Investigations led police to Marine Drive in Margate where the suspect was spotted seated in a vehicle.

Police approached the man, who was clad in a traditional outfit, and requested to search the vehicle.

"During the search they discovered a bucket with a human skull, hand, torso and other body parts that were cut into small pieces.

"The man confirmed to police that it was indeed human body parts and he informed police that he used the items to heal people," said Mbele.

Body parts for R4 000

It is alleged that the man was looking for buyers and approached a number of traditional healers around the Emanguzi area.

The suspect allegedly identified himself as a traditional healer from Margate.

Mbele said traditional healers approached the police after the suspect told them that he was in possession of human body parts which were on sale for as little as R4 000.

Police investigations are continuing in order to ascertain if the suspect can be linked to other crimes in the province.

Mbele said at this stage it was unknown where the body parts came from. A DNA analysis will be conducted to confirm if the body parts belong to more than one person.

The suspect will be facing charges of illegal possession of suspected human body parts.