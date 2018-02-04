Man arrested after Butterworth woman stabbed to death

What To Read Next

Mthatha - A man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was stabbed to death in Butterworth, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

"The 24-year-old woman was fatally stabbed on Saturday… at about 02:00 at Zingqayi Village, Butterworth," said Captain Jackson Manatha in a statement.

"The deceased was stabbed on her upper body and died instantly."

The 23-year-old man apparently fled the scene of the crime, but was later traced and arrested.

Manatha said the motive for the crime was not yet known.

The arrested man is due to appear in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Monday on a murder charge.



