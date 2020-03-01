 

Man arrested after Cape Town boy, 12, goes missing

2020-03-01 21:22

Nhlanhla Jele

A 23-year-old man is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in Cape Town on Monday in connection with the disappearance of a 12-year-old boy from Hout Bay.

The boy was last seen on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement: "The investigation, which is at an advanced stage, is yet to determine through forensic evidence whether a body that was found between the reeds on Kronendal Farm on Friday is that of the missing child."

It is believed that the pre-teen was known to the man, and he was allegedly the last person to be seen with the child on Wednesday.

More details about the investigation are expected to be revealed during court proceedings on Monday.


