Man arrested after drug bust worth over R100K at OR Tambo airport

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – A passenger was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for being in possession of heroin, the police said on Sunday.

"The security officer was conducting routine body searches of passengers.

"While searching this particular passenger, the officer felt an unusual hardness on the passenger's thighs," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale said about the incident, which took place on Wednesday.

"The passenger was moved to the searching area, where…the two hard objects were discovered to be white and rock-like, wrapped with Sellotape."

Once unwrapped, it was discovered that the substance was heroin with a street value of R112 000.

The man, who is from the Seychelles, was about to board a flight to Mahé Island in his country when he was arrested.

He is due in court soon on charges of possession of illegal drugs.