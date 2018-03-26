 

Man arrested after Eastern Cape woman was shot, raped, abducted

2018-03-26 15:22

Iavan Pijoos

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man has been arrested after a businesswoman was shot and raped at her home outside Hankey in the Eastern Cape over the weekend, police said on Monday. 

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday evening. 

Swart said the 44-year-old woman was shot and wounded when a burglar fired several shots through a glass door on the premises to gain entry just before midnight on Friday.

The woman was then forced to drive to an ATM in town to withdraw money. 

Swart said, while the man was withdrawing cash, the woman managed to get back into the vehicle and drove to a nearby farm in the area and alerted the police.

According to AfriForum's head of community safety, Ian Cameron, the woman had also been raped during the attack, which he said was carried out by more than one man. 

"Her children were tied up and the attackers also threatened to hurt her daughter. She talked the attackers out of hurting the children, after which they hurt her." 

Cameron said the woman did not want to go back to her home.

The alleged attacker is expected to appear in the Hankey Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. 

He is charged with house robbery, attempted murder, rape, pointing of a firearm, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, theft and abduction. 


Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

4th accused in disappearance of horticulturist couple appears in court

2018-03-26 14:53

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: The 26-year-old female farmer shattering stereotypes
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 24 2018-03-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 