Man arrested after Eastern Cape woman was shot, raped, abducted

A man has been arrested after a businesswoman was shot and raped at her home outside Hankey in the Eastern Cape over the weekend, police said on Monday.



Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday evening.



Swart said the 44-year-old woman was shot and wounded when a burglar fired several shots through a glass door on the premises to gain entry just before midnight on Friday.



The woman was then forced to drive to an ATM in town to withdraw money.



Swart said, while the man was withdrawing cash, the woman managed to get back into the vehicle and drove to a nearby farm in the area and alerted the police.



According to AfriForum's head of community safety, Ian Cameron, the woman had also been raped during the attack, which he said was carried out by more than one man.



"Her children were tied up and the attackers also threatened to hurt her daughter. She talked the attackers out of hurting the children, after which they hurt her."



Cameron said the woman did not want to go back to her home.



The alleged attacker is expected to appear in the Hankey Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.



He is charged with house robbery, attempted murder, rape, pointing of a firearm, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, theft and abduction.



