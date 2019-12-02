 

Man arrested after fatal Pretoria shopping centre shooting

2019-12-02 15:03

Ntwaagae Seleka

Two men were seen arguing between the rows of parked cars, when moments later, an onlooker pulled out his firearm and shot one of the men. (Screenshot, @Munky82/Twitter)

Two men were seen arguing between the rows of parked cars, when moments later, an onlooker pulled out his firearm and shot one of the men. (Screenshot, @Munky82/Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Armed robbers hit jewellery store in Menlyn Mall

2018-06-12 15:30

A gang of armed robbers smashed the display window of a jewellery store in Pretoria's Menlyn Mall, shooting at security officers as they fled the scene with Rolex watches. Watch.WATCH

Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a person at the Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria on Monday.

The shooting took place in the parking lot.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said they had arrested a 45-year-old man in relation to the fatal shooting of another man around midday on Monday.

"It is alleged that the deceased was with two other men at Menlyn Maine, when one of them approached the suspect. An altercation ensued between the men. Preliminary reports further indicate that the suspect retreated to his vehicle and returned with a firearm, and fired more than one shot at the deceased who was attempting to diffuse the situation. The man was declared dead on the scene.

"Police have seized the firearm used by the suspect for further investigation, while the motive is yet to be determined. The arrested suspect will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court in due course on a charge of murder," said Peters.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  shootings  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

AfriForum has withdrawn private prosecution of prominent businessman accused of child rape - NPA

2019-12-02 14:38

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town store's staff jive to warm up before Black Friday rush
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:37 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:30 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One Sunday jackpot winner 2019-12-01 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 