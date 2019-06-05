 

Man arrested after gang attacks Belgian woman in her Umhlanga home

2019-06-05 12:52

Kaveel Singh

Police have arrested one man who is suspected to have been part of a gang who attacked a Belgian national in her Umhlanga home earlier this week.

"He was travelling in a vehicle that was stolen from the home of the victim. He was nabbed in a roadblock in the Inchanga area," police spokesperson Captain Raymond Deokaran told News24 on Wednesday.

Deokaran said that a firearm, thought to be stolen from the victim's home, had also been recovered during the arrest.

The woman, in her 70s, was alone at home when robbers stormed her residence over the weekend.

After family members failed get hold of her on the phone, a friend was contacted. The friend found her lying in the passage with a severe head injury.

Now recovering in hospital, the woman said she would be able to identify her assailants.

"She indicated to the investigating officer that she would definitely recognise them," Deokaran said.

The suspect would probably appear in Verulam Magistrate's Court on Friday.

"We will be opposing bail because we have not located the other suspects."

durban  |  crime
