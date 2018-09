Firearm that is being tested to determine whether it was the weapon that killed a motorcylist on the N1 in Cape Town (Supplied)

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman who had stopped on the N1 highway in Cape Town after her motorbike broke down, the City's Metro Police said on Saturday.

News24 previously reported that the woman was shot in the stomach under the N7 bridge on the N1 on Friday afternoon.

She was rushed to hospital in a serious condition but later died.

Metro police spokeperson Ruth Solomons said they received a tip off on Friday night about a firearm at a home in Kensington, which is close to where the shooting took place.

Officers searched the home and arrested a 33-year-old man. He is being held at Maitland police station.

"They found a fully loaded 38 chrome special revolver on top of a wardrobe, 10 live rounds of ammunition as well as different bank cards and a drivers licence in a dust bin," she said.

It was later established that the cards belonged to the motorcyclist, who Solomons said had stopped because of a flat tyre.

The man was charged with possession of an illegal firearm, suspected stolen property and illegal possession of ammunition.

Solomons said he was also suspected of the murder but they were awaiting the outcome of a ballistics test by the South African Police Service.

Comment from Western Cape police will be added once it is received.