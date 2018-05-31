 

Man arrested after night of unrest at KwaMachi 'gold' site

2018-05-31 14:14

Tammy Petersen

Residents from the village of KwaMachi in Harding, KZN, digging for 'gold'. (Supplied)

Residents from the village of KwaMachi in Harding, KZN, digging for 'gold'. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man was arrested at the KwaMachi "gold" site in Harding, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning after a night of unrest where police had to use teargas to disperse a crowd of "gold" diggers.

Thousands of people have been flocking to the village on the far south of the province, after construction workers digging for quarry stones discovered a material that resembled gold last week.

The quarry stones were meant for the paving of gravel roads.

It has not yet been established whether the compound is in fact gold.

READ: KZN village 'gold' rush: 'I didn't go to school today, because I wanted to make quick cash'

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that a 29-year-old man had been arrested at the site in the early hours of Thursday and that preliminary investigations revealed that a gun found in his possession had allegedly been stolen.

The man was expected to appear in the Harding Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

On last night's unrest, Gwala said: "It is alleged that community members cut the barbed wire that was used to cordon the area... Police are on scene to monitor the situation."

As news of the discovery spreads, hundreds of people have been travelling to the area to dig for "gold" in the hope that it will change their fortunes. 


The site had been secured and a sample of the discovered substance has since been sent to a laboratory in Pretoria to identify it.

Umuziwabantu mayor Dixie Nciki told News24 that the results were expected by Friday.

Department of Mineral Resources officials will also be on site for an inspection, Nciki said.

ALSO READ:'Gold' rush hits tiny KZN village

Department spokesperson Ayanda Shezi confirmed that the officials, along with a Council for Geoscience geologist, would visit the site to "establish what is happening, before any further steps can be taken".

People carrying axes, pickaxes, shovels and chisels have been flooding the site, after finding their way there in bakkies, cars and taxis.

Nciki said this had resulted in traffic jams on the roads leading to the quarry and the gridlock continued late into the night.

Police were monitoring the site.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  illegal mining

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC gains on DA in two Western Cape by-elections

2018-05-31 13:51

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses Muslim 'alienation' in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 30 2018-05-30 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 