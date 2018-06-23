 

Man arrested after uncle’s burnt body found in pit toilet

2018-06-23 13:35

Correspondent

Handcuffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

A man has been arrested in connection with the killing of his 42-year-old uncle, whose burnt body was found dumped inside a pit toilet at the Matlala Lehwelere village in Limpopo, police said on Saturday.

"Following this gruesome discovery, a manhunt for the suspect was launched… Subsequently, a 29-year-old nephew of the deceased was arrested [on Friday] night at the same village," said police according to a post on the verified SAPS Facebook page.

They said the man was "positively linked to this incident" but did not say how.

"The motive behind this murder is still unknown at this stage but domestic violence may not be ruled out."

The body was discovered, stashed in a wheelbarrow in the toilet, on Tuesday following a tip-off from relatives. 

"The preliminary police investigations have recovered pieces of vehicle tyres which are believed to be some of the objects used to burn the deceased."

The suspect would appear in the Moutse Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

