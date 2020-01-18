Man arrested for alleged human trafficking, sexual exploitation in Bloemfontein

A man has been arrested in connection with the human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a woman in Bloemfontein, the Hawks said on Saturday.

The woman, 34, had been travelling from Botshabelo to Johannesburg via Bloemfontein last Wednesday night when she was approached while waiting for a train, said Free State Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn.

A woman and her foreign national husband had approached her and convinced her to accompany them to their flat where they said they were selling jeans.

She then went with them in their vehicle to a residence in Zastron Street, Bloemfontein.

"On arrival, she was forcefully injected with drugs and intimidated. She was forced into prostitution the same night whereby her traffickers received money from two clients whom she serviced," said Steyn.

"The third client realised that she was crying and took her to Park Road police station, where after she was admitted to National Hospital until the following day."

Police officers went with her back to the residence to fetch her belongings.

Steyn said the suspects were present but were not arrested.

"A case of assault common [injected with a needle] was registered."

The case was handed to the Hawks for investigation on Wednesday.

In an operation with the K9 Unit on Friday morning, the woman pointed out one of the suspects, a 19-year-old man, and he was arrested.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Two suspects are still on the run.