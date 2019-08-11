 

Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping his ex-girlfriend

2019-08-11 20:34

Alex Mitchley

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police in the Eastern Cape have arrested a man who has been accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and raping her at his home on Saturday.

According to police, it is alleged that the 23-year-old suspect kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, 19, on Monday and took her to his home in Ndabakazi Village, Butterworth.

"It is alleged that the suspect raped the victim at his home and released her on Friday," police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga congratulated police for the swift arrest and vowed to prioritise the crimes against women and children.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    butterworth  |  crime  |  rape  |  kidnapping
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Several motorists attacked on N2 in Cape Town, police keeping close watch

28 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R400 000 Daily Lotto jackpot split among three winners 2019-08-10 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 