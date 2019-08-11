Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping his ex-girlfriend

Police in the Eastern Cape have arrested a man who has been accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and raping her at his home on Saturday.

According to police, it is alleged that the 23-year-old suspect kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, 19, on Monday and took her to his home in Ndabakazi Village, Butterworth.

"It is alleged that the suspect raped the victim at his home and released her on Friday," police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga congratulated police for the swift arrest and vowed to prioritise the crimes against women and children.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

