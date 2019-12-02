 

Man arrested for allegedly murdering son, burying him in shallow grave

2019-12-02 21:07

Alex Mitchley

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 35-year-old man who allegedly murdered his four-year-old son before burying his body in a shallow grave in the yard of his rented home in Ngwanamatlang village, Limpopo, was arrested on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the suspect, who is a Lesotho national, allegedly suffocated his son sometime over the weekend before digging a grave and burying him.

The police were notified on Sunday after residents noticed what looked like a grave in the suspect's yard and started questioning him.

"He then tried to run away but was caught and brought back to the scene where he was forced to dig up the soil. The already decomposing body of the child was then retrieved," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement.

"The police were called and on arrival, the suspect had already retrieved the body from the shallow grave. He had to be rescued by the police from the clutches of a mob and was then taken to hospital."

Mojapelo said the mother of the victim, who is also a Lesotho national, was in Gauteng at the time of the incident, adding the suspect had fetched his son from her two weeks ago.

The motive for this alleged murder was unknown at this stage as the police were still investigating the incident.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Jane Furse Magistrate's Court after he has recovered from injuries sustained when he was attacked by the mob.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned the incident.

"As the police and the communities are joining hands to fight violence perpetrated against women and children, incidents of this nature must heighten our collective resolve to uproot this scourge from our societies," Ledwaba said.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Terrorism accused, Crusaders leader to spend Christmas behind bars

2019-12-02 20:44

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town store's staff jive to warm up before Black Friday rush
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:37 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:23 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Monday's draw 34 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 