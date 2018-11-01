 

Man arrested for allegedly pushing online buyer to his death

2018-11-01 11:34

Jenni Evans

Handcuffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Handcuffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly pushing a man out of a window during a transaction to buy a camera advertised for sale on the internet, Pretoria police said on Thursday.

Captain Daniel Mavimbela said police have been searching for the man since May, when a 23-year-old man was pushed out of the seventh floor window of a flat in Sunnyside. 

The deceased had gone to the flat with a friend to buy the camera but when they got there they were overpowered by a group of men and robbed of their money and cellphones. 

"While the friend managed to escape, unfortunately the victim was pushed through the window and he fell down to the ground," said Mavimbela. 

READ: Man, 23, pushed from 7th floor flat after 'online advert' sale goes wrong 

Police made a breakthrough and arrested one of the men on Saturday. 

He appeared in court on Monday on charges of murder and robbery. His case was postponed to Monday. 

Mavimbela issued a strong caution regarding meeting people to buy or sell things advertised on the internet.

He said about two weeks ago another man was hijacked of his vehicle in Menlyn, Pretoria, while trying to sell it.

He had advertised it online and the buyers took it for a test drive, hijacked him, and the vehicle has not been found yet. 

He said prospective home buyers are not immune to scams either. A man and woman were recently sentenced to a seven-year jail term each by the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court after they defrauded and stole thousands of rands from multiple victims who thought they were buying a home.

"Internet traders are warned that whenever they do online business with unauthenticated traders, each advert and transaction must be approached as suspicious. 

"In spite of the inroads that the Sunnyside police have made into catching internet syndicates, members of the public should remain vigilant," said Mavimbela.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    pretoria  |  fraud

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dros rape case: Suspect to undergo psychiatric evaluation

2018-11-01 11:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Farming community in George is a ghost town following a fire that claimed 8 lives
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday 31 October 2018-10-31 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 