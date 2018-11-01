Man arrested for allegedly pushing online buyer to his death

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly pushing a man out of a window during a transaction to buy a camera advertised for sale on the internet, Pretoria police said on Thursday.

Captain Daniel Mavimbela said police have been searching for the man since May, when a 23-year-old man was pushed out of the seventh floor window of a flat in Sunnyside.

The deceased had gone to the flat with a friend to buy the camera but when they got there they were overpowered by a group of men and robbed of their money and cellphones.

"While the friend managed to escape, unfortunately the victim was pushed through the window and he fell down to the ground," said Mavimbela.

READ: Man, 23, pushed from 7th floor flat after 'online advert' sale goes wrong

Police made a breakthrough and arrested one of the men on Saturday.

He appeared in court on Monday on charges of murder and robbery. His case was postponed to Monday.

Mavimbela issued a strong caution regarding meeting people to buy or sell things advertised on the internet.

He said about two weeks ago another man was hijacked of his vehicle in Menlyn, Pretoria, while trying to sell it.

He had advertised it online and the buyers took it for a test drive, hijacked him, and the vehicle has not been found yet.

He said prospective home buyers are not immune to scams either. A man and woman were recently sentenced to a seven-year jail term each by the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court after they defrauded and stole thousands of rands from multiple victims who thought they were buying a home.

"Internet traders are warned that whenever they do online business with unauthenticated traders, each advert and transaction must be approached as suspicious.

"In spite of the inroads that the Sunnyside police have made into catching internet syndicates, members of the public should remain vigilant," said Mavimbela.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter