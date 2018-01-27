Man arrested for allegedly raping his daughter

Cape Town – A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his own daughter earlier this week.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the 53-year-old man had allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter this week while her mother was busy in the house in Samora Machel.

"The suspect told the victim not to tell her mother but the girl ultimately informed someone close to her," Rwexana said.

Rwexana said the man had been arrested and would appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday, January 29, on a charge of rape.









