 

Man arrested for allegedly raping his daughter

2018-01-27 12:26

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his own daughter earlier this week. 

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the 53-year-old man had allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter this week while her mother was busy in the house in Samora Machel. 

"The suspect told the victim not to tell her mother but the girl ultimately informed someone close to her," Rwexana said. 

Rwexana said the man had been arrested and would appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday, January 29, on a charge of rape. 



Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man arrested for Sweet Home Farm murder

2018-01-27 12:02

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Capetonians share their feelings about Day Zero
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Gordons Bay 11:26 AM
Road name: R44

Kenilworth 10:50 AM
Road name: J and B Met

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, January 26 2018-01-26 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 