 

Man arrested for allegedly shooting dead pregnant woman in Cape Town

2020-02-29 10:01

Jenna Etheridge and Tammy Petersen

SA Police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SA Police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man has been arrested for the murder of a pregnant woman in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, Western Cape police have confirmed.

Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said Bishop Lavis police arrested a 42-year-old man after the woman was shot and died in hospital on Wednesday night.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Local ward councillor Angus McKenzie identified the victim as 30-year-old Petula Williams.

READ: Woman killed, another injured in 'ambush' at their Bonteheuwel home

She was gunned down in her home in Terblanche Street around 17:30.

The shooting is believed to be gang related.

McKenzie previously said the woman's murder "would appear to be an assassination rather than just a random shooting" as the gunman was said to have walked into the house before shooting her in the chest and back.

The ca gangs are understood to be embroiled in a turf war and the murder is believed to be linked to the gang violence.


Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Top brass to attend murdered Tazne van Wyk's funeral

36 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa Jr, Bosasa and the missing million
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 06:27 AM
Road name: N1

Paarl 06:25 AM
Road name: R101 Du Toitkloof Pass

More traffic reports
Lekker weekend for three Daily Lotto players 2020-02-28 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 