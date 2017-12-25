 

Man arrested for allegedly shooting girlfriend

2017-12-25 07:01

Mxolisi Mngadi

Handcuffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Handcuffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth – A 27-year-old man - believed to be recently released from St Albans Prison in Port Elizabeth – has been arrested after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in both legs and her hip, police said on Sunday.

He was arrested after 13:00 on Sunday for attempted murder, said Captain Andre Beetge.

Beegte said a 32-year-old woman was shot on Saturday night at a home in Mshakaza Street in Kwazakele.

"The victim is believed to be his girlfriend and it is suspected to be a domestic violence related incident.”

Although the suspect's motive for the attack is still being investigated, the suspect is believed to have been released from St Albans Prison recently where he was held after being arrested in connection with numerous violent crimes of robberies and car hijackings since as early as 2009,"Beegte said.

Most cases against the man have been withdrawn and some cases are still before court, Beegte said.

"The suspect will be appearing before the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on December 27 on a charge of attempted murder. Further investigation, in this case, will continue," added Beegte.

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  domestic violence

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa determined to build an economy that 'serves all people'

2017-12-24 23:53

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: A News24 Festive Season special - politicians 'sing' Last Christmas
 

WATCH: The best of Victoria’s Secret Holiday songs

We have picked some of our favourite Victoria's Secret holiday jams from the last couple of years.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: Five crazy sport fans moments
10 hair removal methods for guys
6 health lessons men can learn from women
What occupations are most likely to divorce?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Oudtshoorn 11:29 AM
Road name: N12

Cape Town 15:48 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 23 2017-12-23 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 