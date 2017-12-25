Man arrested for allegedly shooting girlfriend

Port Elizabeth – A 27-year-old man - believed to be recently released from St Albans Prison in Port Elizabeth – has been arrested after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in both legs and her hip, police said on Sunday.

He was arrested after 13:00 on Sunday for attempted murder, said Captain Andre Beetge.

Beegte said a 32-year-old woman was shot on Saturday night at a home in Mshakaza Street in Kwazakele.

"The victim is believed to be his girlfriend and it is suspected to be a domestic violence related incident.”

Although the suspect's motive for the attack is still being investigated, the suspect is believed to have been released from St Albans Prison recently where he was held after being arrested in connection with numerous violent crimes of robberies and car hijackings since as early as 2009,"Beegte said.

Most cases against the man have been withdrawn and some cases are still before court, Beegte said.

"The suspect will be appearing before the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on December 27 on a charge of attempted murder. Further investigation, in this case, will continue," added Beegte.