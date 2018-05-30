Man arrested for allegedly using panga to attack son-in-law in shopping mall

A man has been arrested after he used a panga to attack another man in Bedford Centre, in the east of Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.
An eyewitness took to Twitter to describe a bloody scene.
Police spokesperson Andre de Jager confirmed the incident and said a 52-year-old man had been arrested after he allegedly used a panga to attack his son-in-law at the Mugg and Bean restaurant in Bedford Centre.
De Jager said police had registered a case of intimidation against the man earlier in the day.
He said the man was facing charges of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.
The son-in-law is currently being treated in a local hospital.
The management for Bedford Centre declined to comment, saying police were investigating the incident.
The management for the Bedfordview Mugg and Bean were not immediately available for comment.