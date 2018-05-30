 

Man arrested for allegedly using panga to attack son-in-law in shopping mall

2018-05-30 16:53

Jan Bornman

A man has been arrested after he used a panga to attack another man in Bedford Centre, in the east of Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

An eyewitness took to Twitter to describe a bloody scene.

Police spokesperson Andre de Jager confirmed the incident and said a 52-year-old man had been arrested after he allegedly used a panga to attack his son-in-law at the Mugg and Bean restaurant in Bedford Centre.

De Jager said police had registered a case of intimidation against the man earlier in the day.

He said the man was facing charges of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

The son-in-law is currently being treated in a local hospital.

The management for Bedford Centre declined to comment, saying police were investigating the incident.

The management for the Bedfordview Mugg and Bean were not immediately available for comment.


