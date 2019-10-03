 

Man arrested for allegedly using sword to butcher Kuruman cop

2019-10-03 11:58

Sesona Ngqakamba

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 38-year-old man sought for the March murder of a police officer in Kuruman, in the Northern Cape, has been arrested, according to police.

The man was arrested on Tuesday, after a six-month search.

It is alleged that he used a sword to stab 29-year-old Sergeant Nontombi Hope Manie to death on March 2, 2019. At the time, Manie was attending a social gathering at Surrender Hill, when a fight broke out. 

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit arrested the man during a joint operation with the Flying Squad, Kuruman police and the local neighbourhood watch.

"The suspect's pictures were widely circulated on various media platforms, recently resulting in the public giving information [about] his whereabouts," Steyn said.

News24 previously reported that the man is believed to be from Kuruman, in the Northern Cape, with ties to the Transkei, Port Elizabeth and East London.

The man faces a charge of murder and is expected to appear in the Kuruman Magistrates' Court soon.

Read more on:    kimberley  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Customer assaults pregnant Shoprite cashier

37 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Three people strike it rich in Daily Lotto 2019-10-02 21:17 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 