A 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday for clocking 178km/h along the N1 north, near to Nyl Plaza in Limpopo – a 120km/h zone.

His arrest comes amid an increase in carnage on the stretch of road in the province.

Traffic officials understand that the man, who drove a Honda sedan, was headed for Zimbabwe from Gauteng.

He is being detained at the Mokopane police station until he appears in court.

Limpopo Traffic spokesperson Matome Moremi-Tauyatsoala said that "we continue to warn motorists who are still driving to or past Limpopo, to obey the rules of the road and anyone who undermines the laws will be arrested without favour."

On Thursday, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande announced that road deaths had increased by 16% between December 1 and 18, compared to the same period last year, putting the total number of fatalities at almost 800.

He also raised concern about the number of young people who were arrested for reckless and drunk driving and assured that law enforcement officers would ensure compliance.

Nzimande asked for an urgent meeting with the Department of Justice and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to address traffic law violations in their quest to ensure those involved were prosecuted.