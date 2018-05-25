Man arrested for fatal stabbing at Glebelands Hostel tavern

A 25-year-old man appeared in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Friday for allegedly stabbing a man to death at a local tavern at the infamous Glebelands Hostel, KwaZulu-Natal, police said.

According to Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, Siyabonga Faku was accused of stabbing Mncedisi Ntaka in the throat on Saturday in what appeared to be an alcohol-related incident.

Ntaka died in hospital soon after.

Mbhele said Faku was arrested while attending another case in the same court for the alleged possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as possession of a dangerous weapon.

He is in custody and is to appear in court again for the murder on Tuesday.